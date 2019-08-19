wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Signs New Deal With AEW, Will Appear On TNT Show
August 19, 2019 | Posted by
It’s the greatest news in the history of our sport. PWInsider reports that Tony Schiavone has signed a new del with All Elite Wrestling and will appear on the upcoming AEW show on TNT. It’s unknown how he will be involved on the program, but this will be his first appearance on TNT since WCW Monday Nitro ended in 2001.
The website notes that AEW actually beat WWE to the punch in this case, as WWE was attempting to sign Schiavone as late as this past Wednesday. Schiavone is currently signed to an MLW conract as well, and will continue to work with them. He’s previously made appearances on AEW’s ‘Road To’ shows previewing upcoming events.
