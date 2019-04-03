Tony Schiavone Says He’s Still Under MLW Contract, But Won’t Appear For Them This Year

– Tony Schiavone discussed his status with MLW in a new interview, saying that he’s still under contract but won’t likely appear this year. Schiavone told Fightful that MLW’s move to Saturdays makes it difficult for him to do dates with the company because of his work with other sports broadcasting.

“I still stay in touch with Court (Bauer),” he said. “Our show is still on MLW Radio. Court a couple of weeks ago sent me an email two weeks ago saying ‘are there any dates in 2019 where we can use you?’ I said it didn’t look like it. There was one day in June I thought I could, but I can’t. If it’s baseball season and it’s a home series, I can get somebody to sub for me. When football starts, Friday and Saturday are taken out. Basketball season — Fridays and Saturdays are out. I’m, under contract to them, but I don’t see where I’m going to be able to do anything with them until 2020 at the earliest. I really enjoy the guys and the kids and really had fun doing it,” said Schiavone.”

Schiavone added that MLW’s broadcast booth is doing well, noting, “He’s got Cornette, he’s got Rich Boccini, he’s got Matt Striker. They have a lot of great announcers. Unfortunately their next taping — I can’t take off the 4th, that’s opening Day. I’ll be in New York, but I won’t be able to work with MLW because of timing.”