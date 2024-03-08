Tony Schiavone Reflects On Sting’s AEW Run, Calls Revolution Match ‘a Great Send-Off’

Tony Schiavone was happy to see Sting get the send-off he did at AEW Revolution, reflecting on The Icon’s time in AEW and more. Schiavone spoke on What Happened When about being able to reunite with Sting in AEW, his win in the Revolution main event to end his career and more. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Sting’s time in AEW: “He and I got reunited with AEW thanks to Tony Khan, and it was [a] pretty damn good three years having Sting with us. A crazy three years having Sting with us.”

On Sting’s final match: “The people in Greensboro really responded to him. Really responded to the final match and I’m very proud of that because Greensboro forever lives in my mind. Great entrance using his sons … just very, very well done… He just came back like a Superman from each and every move. It was a great send-off. Very well booked, very well done.”