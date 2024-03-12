Tony Schiavone Weighs In On Sting’s Evolution Across His Career

Tony Schiavone recently weighed in on how Sting evolved as a performer throughout his career. Schiavone weighed in on the now-retired wrestling legend’s ability to change with the times and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Sting’s evolution: “I think if you stop and think about it, Sting realized how wrestling has changed through the years and he wanted to change with it, and he did. That’s one of the reasons he became such the icon that he is.”

On Sting being underrated as a wrestler: “Sting could do a lot of things, he was more than just a guy with face paint and a lot of colors that could beat his chest and bring out the excitement of the fans and they drew to that. He was a guy that could actually work a good match. I think you’ve got to credit Ric Flair with that. I think anybody that had any run with Ric Flair learned how to work.”