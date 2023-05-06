– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW brodcaster Tony Schiavone discussed being able to keep from laughing during the early days of his career and more.

Speaking on the early days of his career, Tony Schiavone commented (via WrestlingInc.com), “I didn’t laugh back then because I really took my job seriously. I was so excited that I was doing it that I didn’t want to lose my job. I was really into what I was doing so I didn’t laugh.”

He added on getting approval from Warner Bros. officials for one of the insults he used on MJF on television, “The first time I said p*** I made sure I got it approved by the Warner Bros. people who were there. It was for a show in Washington.”