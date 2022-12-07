– During a recent Ask Tony Live show, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed working in the Jim Herd era of WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Schiavone on Jim Herd: “There’s no question that the worst era to work in the front office was the Jim Herd era. He was f***ing clueless.”

On his feeling when Jim Herd was in charge: “I always thought, ‘Man, the sheriff’s going to put a padlock on the front door here.'”