– During this week’s edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed the potential ticket sales and attendance for AEW All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. As noted, the ticket pre-sale for the event started today.

Speaking on the show, Schiavone stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “I’m tempering my expectations for 90,000. We’ll see what the ticket count is, you know, after Friday.” Schiavone continued, “That said, if the show does pull in that number, it will surpass the crowd of 30,000 people who showed up to see Goldberg wrestle Hulk Hogan in the Georgia Dome back in 1998.”

He added on the event, “It’s gonna be unlike anything AEW has ever done, and I think it’s safe to say that all of us are pretty pumped about it.”

AEW All In 2023 will be held at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27.