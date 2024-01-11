Tony Schiavone on Why He’s ‘Thrilled’ That Samoa Joe Is AEW World Champion

– During the latest edition of What Happened When, Tony Schiavone said he’s thrilled that Samoa Joe is the new AEW World Champion. He stated the following on Joe (via Fightful):

“It was a great match. I’m thrilled that Samoa Joe is our champion because backstage-wise, he’s a pro’s pro. There’s nobody backstage that is better and a leader backstage for the boys than Samoa Joe. He leads by example. I think it’s a great move to have him as our world champion. I’m all about Samoa Joe.”

Joe beat MJF at AEW Worlds End last month to win the title. It marks his first world title win in AEW.