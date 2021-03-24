wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone to Interview Britt Baker on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– Hot off the heels of her amazing Lights Out main event match on last week’s Dynamite, AEW has announced that Tony Schiavone will be interviewing Dr. Britt Baker on tonight’s show. You can view AEW’s announcement on the new segment below.
Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Baker in the unsanctioned main event for last week’s show. Tonight’s Dynamite will air live on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: Kenny Omega vs. Matt Sydal
* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. John Silver
* FTR and Shawn Spears vs. The Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin
* Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti
* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid
* Tony Schiavone Interviews Dr. Britt Baker
History was made last week between @RealBrittBaker & @thunderrosa22, and Tonight LIVE, @tonyschiavone24 will interview Dr. #BrittBaker D.M.D. on #AEWDynamite.
Tickets are on-sale NOW & start at $20 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/5TnAvMk37y
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2021
