On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed Toni Storm, unsung heroes in AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Tony Schiavone on Toni Storm: “I’m going to go out on a limb here, and say that Toni Storm is my favorite female wrestler of all time… And Mariah May is a close second, because it’s been such a great story. It’s been a wonderful story. But Toni Storm’s character? My God, just absolutely wonderful. Congratulations to RJ City, too. He’s been one of the driving forces behind that whole storyline.”

On Mount Rushmore of unsung heroes in AEW: “Darryl Marshall in productio. He’s like the tape producer. He’s in charge of all the replays you see and everything. And of course he has a whole staff with him back there, but he’s kind of in charge back there on tape. Let’s see, Topher Dispenza. Topher is kind of the backstage producer. He’s in charge of any rehearsals that we do, you know, entrances and everything. He’s a young kid that’s really taken the bull by the horns, so to speak. RJ City, yeah. Jennifer Pepperman. I know I’m gonna miss somebody. Obviously, Mike Mansury.”