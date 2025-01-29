Tony Schiavone Praises Toni Storm & Mariah May Segment As One Of AEW’s Best

On the latest episode of What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed the recent Collision segment with Toni Storm and Mariah May, where Storm revealed she didn’t have dementia and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the recent Collision segment with Toni Storm and Mariah May: “It’s absolutely one of the best segments we have ever done. And I told RJ City, who obviously works hard with those two girls and makes sure that they do the — he just, he’s just a great talent. And I told him, I said, ‘Buddy, that was a f**king 10. Just a 10.’ But you know when Mariah shoved me, turned around and shoved me, she pushed pretty damn hard.”

On the potential of Johnny B. Badd: “When you say, ‘Could we have done more Johnny B. Badd,’ do you mean ‘Could we have pushed him to be a champion in a championship run?’ I think he could have been a television champion. I think that was about as far as you’re going to go with it. [That’s] probably based on the Johnny B Badd persona. Listen Mark, to his credit, he took this Johnny B Badd character, and he made the most of it.”

