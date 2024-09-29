Tony Schiavone Names Vince McMahon & Jesse Ventura As All-Time Great Commentary Team

Tony Schiavone ranks the team of Vince McMahon & Jesse Ventura as one of the all-time greats when it comes to wrestling commentary. Schiavone spoke about McMahon on his What Happened When podcast earlier this month and gave the disgraced former WWE owner credit for his work at the commentary desk with Ventura.

“I go back, when you think about great commentary teams, I think Vince McMahon and Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura were one of the best commentary teams ever,” Schiavone said (per Wrestling Inc). “Just like Gorilla and Bobby Heenan or Jerry Lawler and JR… Vince, realistically, it was his company, so he knew what to say. He knew how to promote things, so I thought he was great in this area.”

McMahon and Ventura were a regular commentary team on WWE shows in the late 1980s including Superstars Of Wrestling and Saturday Night’s Main Event.