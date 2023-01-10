Tony Schiavone Warns Against Letting A Television Entity Purchase WWE

In his most recent What Happened When podcast, commentator Tony Schiavone expressed his hesitation and opposition to the idea of a TV company purchasing any major wrestling promotion (via Wrestling Inc). The topic has gotten increased traction with the return of Vince McMahon to WWE, a move many believe was motivated by the possibility of selling the company. Schiavone citied his own experiences around the disastrous 1998 advent of WCW Thunder and having the wrestling promotion run by outside forces. You can read a few highlights from the episode below.

On what didn’t work about WCW Thunder: “Eric [Bischoff] says ‘Thunder’ was a bad call. ‘Thunder’ was TBS’s call. Nobody wanted ‘Thunder,’ and there again is the rub and there again is the reason I know I’m right on this. Why WCW would’ve never worked. You cannot have a television company, that knows nothing about running a wrestling company calling the shots. That’s why WCW went down because it was owned by a television company.”

On why he thinks self-determination is vital for a successful wrestling promotion: “I don’t work for the WWE, so I don’t know [if a sale to a television company would work]. You can’t just be another cog in the wheel so to speak like we were, can’t be another WCW/Atlanta Braves/[Atlanta] Thrashers/CNN/TBS/TNT like we were. You’ve got to be your own entity.”