Tony Schiavone Weighs In On Death Match Wrestling, Says He’s a Nick Gage Fan

Tony Schiavone recently shared his throughs on modern death match wrestling and expressed his appreciation for Nick Gage. Schiavone weighed in on the topic on What Happened When, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On death matches in wrestling: “Well, I always thought there was a place for a Texas Death Match in wrestling, although the Texas Death Matches that I remember are much different than the ones there are now. I think in this era of tables, ladders, and crazy things that we do, I think Texas Death Matches are kind of plain compared to that.”

On being a Nick Gage fan: “I like Nick Gage. I got to talk to Nick when he did his match against Chris Jericho, and I just told him I had seen the ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ about him, and I told him how glad I was to have him with us. I’m glad we got Nick a pretty good payday.”