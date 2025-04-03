Tony Schiavone On When His Peak Fandom Of WWE Was

On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed his peak fandom of WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his peak fandom of WWE being before Vince Jr. took over: “Yeah, of course it does. I was — you know, I loved pro wrestling back in the ’70s, and I watched Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling because that’s what I got and I was in the Crockett territory of households. But I followed the WWF and followed the NWA. I followed as much as I could because I would get the after magazines, as we called them.”

On Tito Santana being Vince McMahon’s choice to represent Mexico in WWF: “It says a lot about what Tito could do, not I mean, he was a great wrestler. He could talk. He was very, very good. And I got to see Tito last year during the Hall of Fame inductions. That was cool.”

