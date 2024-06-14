Tony Schiavone Explains Why Billy Gunn Is One Of His Favorites

Tony Schiavone is a huge fan of Billy Gunn, and recently explained by Gunn is one of his favorites to work with. The AEW announcer weighed in on the matter on his What Happened When podcast, noting that Gunn is the kind of person that the wrestling business needs more of.

“Billy Gunn truly is one of my favorites,” Schiavone said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I told Billy, and I think I’ve said this on this podcast, but I told Billy this the other day and we got a big laugh out of him. I said, ‘If I ran a wrestling company, you’d be with me everywhere. Not only because of your size and your demeanor, but because you know how to shoot straight with me, in a business where shooting straight is not always the norm.’ We need more Billy Gunns.”

Gunn remains allied with The Acclaimed and held the AEW Trios Championships with then until April of this year.