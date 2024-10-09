– During a recent edition of What Happened When, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone praised the work ethic and determination of former TNT Champion Darby Allin. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Schiavone on Allin: “Darby Allin, to me, represents everything that a young man should be. You’ll look at that and say, wait a minute, he paints his face, has tattoos all over, he skateboards, are you saying that’s everything a young man should be? No. I’m saying there’s nobody that tries as hard and puts it all on the line for the promotion more than Darby Allin. Darby Allin has the work ethic that I think everybody should have. I’m telling you, there’s absolutely nobody like him in this business, I’ve never seen it before in my life. I have a lot of time for Darby Allin.”

On wishing more wrestlers had Allin’s work ethic: “I just wish every wrestler, and I’m not s***ting on any wrestler in particular here, I just wish every wrestler had the work ethic, determination, and desire to better himself and our promotion like Darby Allin. He’s absolutely a gem in this company. Any match he does, I absolutely love because one, I know what he’s going to give us is all out balls to the wall, sometimes to the point where I’m concerned something bad is going to happen. Also, because of what type of guy he is and whatever he puts into his work. Darby Allin is special, he really is.”

Allin will be in action this weekend at AEW WrestleDream. He’ll be facing his rival Brody King in a singles match. The All Elite Wrestling event is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.