Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Won’t Be on AEW All Access Much

Tony Schiavone will not be making regular appearances on AEW All Access, and he recently explained why. Schiavone spoke about the reality series on the latest episode of AdFreeShows’ What Happened When, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not appearing much on the series: “I think it’s gonna be … centered on Britt Baker and Adam Cole, their relationship, and also on The Young Bucks and their family life. I did make a couple of cameo appearances in there and then I decided it was probably not in my best interest to be there on a regular basis. You’ll see me in there. I think it’s very, very unique. I have not seen it.”

On not wanting to be on the show due to his front office status: “I think I need to remove myself from that stuff. Let it be on the wrestlers and not the people that work there.”