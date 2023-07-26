Tony Schiavone Thinks Wrestlers Are Too Motivated By Social Media

Tony Schiavone thinks that there is an issue with wrestlers who are motivated by what social media thinks of them. The AEW commentator recently addressed the topic on his What Happened When podcast for AdFreeShows, noting that wrestling stars spend too much time trying to direct their comments toward social media.

“No, not at all, no, I — and to this day, I think if you try to direct what you’re doing on an interview or too much online, I think you’re missing the point,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “So many wrestlers today are motivated by Twitter or by Instagram, and I think it’s wrong.”

He continued, “So, just my opinion and I could be wrong, but I guess that’s just, that’s the old man in me right?”