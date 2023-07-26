wrestling / News
Tony Schiavone Thinks Wrestlers Are Too Motivated By Social Media
July 25, 2023 | Posted by
Tony Schiavone thinks that there is an issue with wrestlers who are motivated by what social media thinks of them. The AEW commentator recently addressed the topic on his What Happened When podcast for AdFreeShows, noting that wrestling stars spend too much time trying to direct their comments toward social media.
“No, not at all, no, I — and to this day, I think if you try to direct what you’re doing on an interview or too much online, I think you’re missing the point,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “So many wrestlers today are motivated by Twitter or by Instagram, and I think it’s wrong.”
He continued, “So, just my opinion and I could be wrong, but I guess that’s just, that’s the old man in me right?”
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer Says AEW Will Lose Out On Merch Opportunities At All In Unless They Optimize Better
- Kevin Sullivan on Creative Control of Hulk Hogan in WCW, Booking of the Dungeon of Doom
- Kevin Nash Critiques AEW for Allowing Too Much Blood & Spotfests, Says They Haven’t Grown Their Audience
- Kevin Nash Weighs In On Rick Steiner-Gisele Shaw Incident, WrestleCon Inviting Steiner Back