Tony Schiavone Says Wrestling Will Never Recreate Goldberg Phenomenon
July 14, 2023 | Posted by
In the latest episode of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62vSs4B_KM8 target=new>What Happened When (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Schiavone spoke about WCW’s success with Goldberg’s streak and why he thinks wrestling will never be able to recreate it. Goldberg went 173-0 according to the company’s official number, although it was believed to be closer to 160.
Schiavone said: “We won’t recreate it. It was just a combination of an idea by Kevin Sullivan, a guy that could pull it off, and just being in the right time.“
