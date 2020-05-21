Tony’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.20.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest AEW Dynamite Results

Hey everyone! Please head over to Larry’s GoFundMe for his daughters. We all appreciate it.

When I look back on the time I’ve spent at 411mania.com, there has always been one constant; Larry. I struggled to write this without talking about myself and how long I’ve been here until I realized this was simply a byproduct of what Larry was good at. He wanted us to shine, individually, as a writer of the site. Larry wasn’t a mountain that left a shadow; he was an inspiring view just close enough to motivate, and far enough to let you live. It’s been ten years since I first covered a RAW for Larry so he could spend some time with his family, and within those ten years, the site – and Larry – altered the landscape of my life. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I wanted to be a writer; Larry pushed me. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I’d publish two books; Larry pushed me. Ten years ago, I didn’t know I’d be a staple on a site I would read as a high school kid; Larry pushed me. He never shot any idea I had down, and didn’t even bat an eye when I considered helping out a friend with another wrestling site. He saw my worth, but never kissed my ass.

The internet is a strange place; it’s a world with a sheen on it. This thinly veiled world where anonymity gives strength and privacy is as powerful as one allows it. Larry let us into his life more than I think people give him credit for. We knew of his daughters, of his wife, of his mother, of his health scares, his leg loss. We knew far more than we should have, and yet there will always be aspects we will never know. Could never know. Those morsels are for his family, and I pray you remember them and cherish them. To his wife and kids: he spoke of you all the time. We knew of the love for The Colony and Hana, we knew the adoration for the wife. I hope they do, too.

If there’s one thing you could do right now; some dream that doesn’t seem realistic. A painting. A novel you’ve been working on. A mixtape. A song. A fucking new quilt. Do it. Stop the worrying; the fear of uncertainty, the possibility of failure. Just fucking do it. Don’t let anything stop you. Larry didn’t. He wanted to watch wrestling, and holy shit did he watch wrestling. Nothing stopped him. He turned that encyclopedic knowledge into something else. He ushered in a new era for a site that was just two colors. He touched lives daily. He made you feel. You can do the same for someone else. We all have a thirty-minute time limit in this ring called life, and sometimes the X gets thrown up early. Sometimes, it’s not all fun and games. Sometimes, the curtain call comes sooner than any of us would like. So go out and have the best fucking match you can with the people that you love.

As for this site; the readers; what we do here; I feel there will be some uncertainty. For me, I am here. For Larry, I am here. I am 411. I will cover RAW tonight and I’ll do it the best I can. I’ll maybe take a little sip of the bubbly in honor of Larry. I’ll fume under my breath that people are reading Csonka’s RAW review, and not my recap. I’ll get angry that he has more comments than me, and all he is doing is complaining while I’m actually working – even though no one worked harder than him. I’ll text him that my feed sucks, and he needs to find a replacement for RAW for the fiftieth time. I’ll leave him a long, drawn out message about what he and I need to do a podcast on, who needs to hear it, why I need The Rs back, what this site means, and a whole laundry list of items only for him to reply to me with:

RIP Boss Man.

– Tony

Yup, you’re stuck with me for the foreseeable future! This one’s for Larry! Let’s get it started.

We get a nice little package summarizing the past couple of weeks, and thank Dusty because I haven’t seen AEW since there were fans in the stand.

Oh what a joy to hear Jim Ross. We see a limo pull up and Jericho tells someone to Shut Their Ass. Yes. He’s donned with Hager, Guevara who goes full Cubano before Santana and Ortiz do their heel things such as insults and stealing jewelry to pawn.

Fenix and Cassidy is tonight among other things, and I’m looking forward to giving a thumbs up to that match.

We start with a JoinDarkOrder.com ad. They also sell SHAM-WOWS

Out comes Brodie with a title, and his cohorts. Lee with the mic. He wants to take a moment of our time to address the viewers at home. His eyes to ours.

He wishes the crowd would be quiet, because adults are speaking. He tells Ten (or is it 10?) to take a knee. Lee corrects X’s bad posture, then says there may be a disconnect between he and we, because he is a powerful and supreme athelete in the time of his career, at the top of his game, cannot relate to us at home. We are wrong, though. He sweats, he puts his pants on the same way, and he assures us he cannot walk on water. It may be hard to fathom, but he is no God. He is a man who has come into possession with a very very special piece. The difference with the Dark Order of then and now, is that he operates at a higher level – an elite level, and they are the lions of AEW, and results speak for themselves. Come Saturday, he must win. Not only to satisfy his hunger or desire, but to pay off the loyalty and love of his followers. He tells IIIIIIIIII that he is now a High Knight of the Dark Order. He tells him to go hurt Moxley for Lee.

Moxley starts his entrance from the parking lot. Maybe he forgot something in his car.



Match 1: Jon Moxley vs Ten

Running high knee from Jon to start! Chop to Ten and Moxley holds the leg and suplexes Ten behind him! Jon with a right. He grabs the head, lifts up and releases for a suplex/neckbreaker. Jon waits for Ten, who is seated in the corner holding his arm against his chest. Moxley with the stomps! The ref counts then pulls Moxley back. Jon gets in her face then acquiesces. Ten attacks due to the distraction. Ten with a high kick to the face, sending Jon off the apron to the mat outside. Ten follows and sends Jon into the barricade. Ten drops Jon on his back on the apron. Ten sends Jon into the apron head first then into the ring with a toss. Ten follows and ducks a clothesline Go behind, rip cord into a neckbreaker and a kick to the face. Cover for 1….NO! Ten mounts and gives a few rights. Elbow drop. 1…NO! Elbow from the corner. Jon with a chop. Another. He hits the roes, and we get a spinebuster from Ten! Moxley with a quick head drop that nearly knocks out Ten. Dean grabs him by the head and sets up for a…oh shit, PILEDRIVER! Ain’t seen that since 82! Moxley looks around for Brodie, pointing at ten and asking if he’s the favorite little special boy.

Jon grabs the head, locks up. Paradigm Shift to Ten! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Trying to adjust in the idea that someone who comes off as a jobber gets some actual offense in on the biggest champion of the company, and admittedly, I kind of like it.

Total Rating: **

Moxley heads outside and grabs two chairs, then rolls back in the ring and traps Ten’s arm in one of the chairs. He holds the other in his hand and grabs a mic, saying he doesn’t know if there is an attempt to a seize of power or takeover of some sort. Jon will not chase him around all night. Instead, he’ll give Brodie ten seconds to come out and correct his mistake, or he’s going to break Ten’s arm. He mocks Ten and starts the countdown.

Lee is on the screen, tells Moxley to listen. He does not call the shots, and now Jon has made his bed, and Saturday, Lee will put him to sleep in it. If he wants the belt back, he only had to ask. Now, it’s just them two on Saturday. He means business, and Jon made this personal. At a time like this, we all have to make sacrifices, so for tonight – he is leaving.

Jon smacks the chair with another chair, supposedly breaking the arm of Ten.

Moxley leaves the ring and circles th ring, staring down some of his favorite peeps.



Match 2: Marko Stunt vs MJF (w/ Wardlow)

MJF allows for Stunt to attack him as JR gives condolensces to Shad Gaspard and his family. Stunt goes for the body slam. MJF elbows Stunt down and hits a body slam of his own. MJF poses. Stunt tries to fight from below, but MJF lifts him up and gets a bearhug locked in. Clap from Stunt attempts to break it, but to no avail. A few more claps and MJF drops him. Stunt hits the ropes, hops over, tries for a Sunset Flip, but MJF won’t go down. He pulls Stunt up by the nek and tosses him with a belly to belly suplex. MJF turns to see Stunt struggling in the corner. MJF struts ala Flair then hits a snapmare and pulls the arm back behind his leg. He makes Stunt hit himself, then makes him pick his nose. Kick from Stunt from below. Another kick to the shin. He hits the ropes. Huge clothesline turns him 360. Right hands from MJF then he chokes Stunt up on the apron, yelling at the camera. MJF is held back by the ref so Wardlow comes up to choke Stunt up a bit. MJF bck with a hair grab, and he spins Stunt a bit before letting him go to fly. MJF sits him on the corner. Chop to the throat. MJF wants commentary to say this is Jungle Boy’s future. Marko fights back, sends MJF off the apron. He flips into a head scissors into the corner, dropkick to MJF, another, a third is avoided with a swat. MJF goes for a back suplex, Stunt lands on his feet, sunset, but no pin. Shining Wizard to the face. MJF chases him, Stunt holds the ropes, MJP to the outside. Stunt goes for a dive, but MJF holds the apron. Marko still too fast, gets the eyes. He sends MJF into the steps.

Marko hits the ropes. Dives but MJF with a hard right hand! MJF locks the head, double underhook, shoulder breaker! Salt of the Earth! Marko taps!

Winner: MJF

Marko is a fiery little sparkplug, ain’t he? It’s fun to see him get eat up, but only to a degree.

Total Rating: *

He tells Marko that everyone is really proud of him; lasting longer than anyone thought. MJF wants to give him a present. Maybe a kiss from one of his rats, but then he remembers that no one would ever touch his lips. Since he’s so salt of the earth, though, Marko can kiss the ring. Hard right hand to the head of Stunt.

Out come Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Lucha gets in the face of Wardlow as both he and MJF leave the ring. The barrier of ropes between face and heels exists in AEW, too, as the faces are left pointing and yelling at the heels. One of my favorite tropes.

Last week, Cody attempted vehicular manslaughter.

Sober Jake Roberts is here and he’s ready to fuck with yo head!!!

Schiavone in the ring standing while Arn and Jake are seated.

Jake speaks first, saying Cody will have to come face to face with the truth; and the truth is that Lance is a mean SOB that will rip his damn heart out. By the way, is this Anderson’s weekend pass from the home? He’s lookin thik.

Arn says he almost believed Jake. Almost. Two guys sittin here, for him too, this is surreal. This is on everybody’s wishlist. Dream match. Jake and Arn. He’s gotta have serious goosebumps. They are two guys who, if said, a piss ant could pull a freight train, people would believe us. He feels evil permeating here. They used to fear Jake, the snake in the bag. He realized back then that the snake is just the distraction. What they all needed to worry about was his eyes, that heart, that evil.

Jake says he’s been to hell and back, so one more trip with Arn wouldn’t be so bad.

Arn wants Jake to repeat it.

Jake: Any time, any place, just like Lance Archer.

As much as Arn would love to, he demands decorum. Part of what he wants to cover is that Iron Mike is coming out of retirement and has spoken to Tony to present the champion. Arn has some words, though, that Tyson will have free reign. He can do anything he wants, and Arn is answered to share the floor with him. He’s got a question for Jake; is he going to toss that stupid snake on Tyson?

Jake says whatever he throws at Tyson would take Arn down. He promised Lance that he gets first shot at Tyson. Jake will say this; he can knock him out for fun. He calls Brandi a bimbo, says he’d love to bump into her again.

Arn says Cody looked him in the eye and said he doesn’t want to WIN this championship to get a ncie table, a pay raise, admiration. No, he HAS to win this. Because he’s not just Dusty Rhodes’ son, not just Dustin’s brother, he’s one of the leaders, has turned this business on its head, and has made it the product that it is. His leadership is recognized because he earned it.

Arn has one more bit of info, otherwise he’d hop over this table and attack. He wonders if everyone knows that Jake is doing DDP Yoga? Good. Cuz he wants Jake to be real limber when he spinebusters Jake’s ass and slams his head where the sun don’t shine.

Out come refs to stop the raucous.

We get some commercials, then come back to Pac laughing, then not laughing. He goes full Iron Man 3 Mandarin and cuts a promo. So he’s got a split personality? Sick.

What’s better than one Pac? Tupac!

Cassidy and The Best Friends come out. Orange with his thumbs u. Fenix tries for a cheap shot, but Cassidy dodges it.

He enters the ring and removes his shirt and glasses, then puts on his elbow pad. Shit just got real.



Match 3: Orange Cassidy vs Rey Fenix

Fenix misses a right, a sweep, another, Orange with the SUPER DEEP POCKET DIVE!!!! Orange gets sent into the corner, dodges, hops up for a missed kick, ducks. To miss a headbutt. He catches a leg, trips Fenix, all with the Deep Pocket in Lock. He flips Fenix to the corner, Fenix fleis off, Orange kicks him off and kips up like a fucking G!!!! Orange hits the ropes, a flurry of moves int oa pin. Goes for a crucifix pin, but Fenix escapes by 2! Fenix hits the ropes, Orange rolls, and Fenix stomps the back of the head!! Sick. Fenix sets up for a powerbomb, lifts Orange to the shoulders, bounces him off the ropes, but we get a Destroyer from Orange and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Fenix on the apron. High kick to Orange’s head. Fenix hops on the ropes and over then drops a leg to the neck! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Fenix with an arm lock from behind. He pulls back on both with the leg and cinches the head. Fenix then chops the throat. Back with the hold, then drops an elbow. Fenix with a knee to the back. Orange turns into the move. Fenix sends him to the corner. Boot to the neck, sending Orange out of the ring to the outside.

Fenix watches Orange from the ring while someone tries to sell me on the new Scooby Doo movie.

Fenix leaves the ring and chops Orange against the ringpost. Fenix rolls Orange t othe adjacent ring post. He chops, but Orange ducks. He grabs Fenix, but gets a knee for a reversal. Fenix tosses him into the ring. Fenix to the ramp. He enters the ring slaps Orange around a few times. Kick to the head. Fenix drops an axe handle. He works the arm around the bottom rope and boots it a few times. He then hits the repes and baseball slides Cassidy into the camera man. Sick visual. Fenix sends Orange into the ring again. Fenix with some chops. He argues with the ref a bit as Orange begins to PULP UP!!

High kick from Fenix to the face! Fenix beats Orange down with rights and lefts, showing anger and frustration. Orange in the corner, blocks a right hand. Orange with a flurry of chops, hits the ropes, SUPERORANGE PUNCH!!! Orange hits the ropes, SUICIDE DIVE! Orange sends Fenix inside, hops to the top rope, flies with a Crossbody!!! Hits the roes, flips out of a hold into a tornado DDT!!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!! Cassidy to the apron. He’s favoring the back. Orange to the top rope! Fenix runs with an uppercut! He locks the head, grabs the arm, Ornge fights out! He flips Fenix to the mat, dives off the rope with a DIVING DDT!!! Pin for 1…2…NO!!!!! Orange grabs the head, shoots the legs, sends Feni to the apron. Apron goes for a right, blocked! Orange sends his head to the buckle. He stands on the second rope. Orange hesitates, and Fenix takes advantage. He double underhooks. Orange with th hands in the pockets! HEADBUTT! Fenix flips over. Sunset Bomb! Pin for 1…2..NO!!! Orange in the corner. Fenix with a splash. Chop to the chest. He sets up for a Muscle Buster spins, drops, but Orange with a rollup!!!! 1…..2….NO!!!!! High kick to the face is missed, Fenix hops over, Orange drops him on his head!!! Pin for 1..2..NO!!!!

Kip Sabian comes out ringside with a ladder! He heads to the top of it, set up on the ramp. He wants to watch!

Orange is distracted, looks like a low blow! Rolls through. Cutter! Pin for 1…..2….3!!!!



Winner: Rey Fenix

The sheer technical prowess that Orange Cassidy is unmatched. Fenix was in over his head here, and had no business in the ring with someone as good as Orange. There is a class of wrestlers above Elite, then there is Orange Cassidy. Anyone that watches him is in for a treat. What an honor to recap this match. Pure honor.

Total Rating: *****

Out come SCU and they tip Sabian off the ladder. In come Jimmy Havoc to attack SCU. The four wrestle it out on the outside until Fenix sees the men and decides to fly with a hesitant leap and drop onto the men! I think a brief pause causes the possibility of injury for Fenix. Out of nowhere, here comes Colt Cabana with a Asai Moonsault!

Out comes The Best Friends who are here to help launch Orange Cassidy to the outside. Orange stands tall in the middle of the ring with his buddies.

THUMBS UP!

Holy shit, Shida is cute AF! Why didn’t yall tell me?!?!? RUDE!

Before the match can start, Shida goes on the attack of Nyla and her kendo stick. Kris takes over and sends Nyla to the ground, then her and Shida send Baker into the ropes. Baker holds on and rols to the outside, not having it. Shida goes after Nyla, and we get the bell.



Match 4: Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker and Nyla Rose

Shida and Kris go for a suplex on Nyla, but she ain’t havin it. Kris is the legal woman, and dropkicks Nyla on the ropes. She hits the ropes, and Nyla trucks her down like nothing. Nyla stomps the head. She sends Kris to the corner. Stomps and a boot to the neck send Kris to the outside. Nyla with a body slam and a leg drop! Nyla kicks, Britt isn’t interested in a tag. She drops down to the mat. Nyla with a sidewalk slam then a splash of the ropes and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Snapmare from Nyla.She cinches the head and shoulder of Kris as Shida looks wonderful in the corner. Nyla turns the hold int oa modified Dragon Sleeper with a knee to the back. She clubs the mid section. Kris is able to turn into the move but gets suplexed for her troubles. Cover from Nyla for 1..2…NO!!! Nyla goes to tag Britt, but she tries to talk herself out of it until Nyla chokes her, forcing Britt to tag herself in. She goes to grab Kris, but a surprise roll up gets 1..2.NO!!! Britt kicks Kris away and down out of frustration. Kick to the back and she steps on the head of Kris. Kris fights back with some right hands. Nyla holds her in the corner. Britt runs. Boot to Kriss. High kick to Nyla. Britt grabs the boot, preventing a tag. Kris misses an enziguri that was supposed to land. Tag to Shida. In comes Nya to stop her, but Shida sends her into the corner. Whip to Britt into Nya. Knee from the corner to Britt. Shida cluns the back on the outsid.e She runs and hits a knee to the hanging head of Britt. Kick to Nyla for fun.

Back in the ring, Shida double underhook, then releases and goes for a suplex. Britt blocks. Shida with rights, and a final one to the face. She gets the suplex after, and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Shida grabs the head, sends her into the corner. Tag to Kris. Kris with a kick. A right hand. In comes Nyla, who splashes, but the faces move and Nyla smoashes Britt!!! The girls double team! The lift Nyla o their shoulders and drive her into Britt! Cover from Kris for 1..2…NO!!!! Kris with a body slam and a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Nyla stops the pin! She drags Britt to the corner, leaves the ring, and gets the tag, then enters and attcks Kris. Whip to Kris and she is seated on the to rope. Kris turns and gets Nyla on her shoulders!!!! She slams Nyla down face first. Tag to Shida who flies off the top with a missile dropkick! Hits the ropes. Running knee to the back of the head! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Shida hooks the head, she goes for a suplex, but Nyla reverses. Right hands from Shida. Right from Nyla. Shida fights back with numerous punches, hits the ropes. Clothesline from Nyla. Tag to Kris and she comes in with a cover as the medical team checks on Britts knee. Shida is squashed by Nyla, whose weight causes a pin for 1..2..NO!!!

Nyla has to raise herself to escape. Beast Bomb to Shida and a pin for 1….2…3!!!

Winner: Britt Baker and Nyla Rose

A few minor miscommunications caused for sloppiness, but I’d take Nyla over Nia any day if it’s just based on this match alone.

Total Rating: **

Nyla grabs a table on the outside and sends it into the ring as Shida is laid out nearby. Nyla sets it up then puts Shida on it. Nyla heads to the top rope. Kris attacks! Shida is up! She runs up the corner and locks the head of Nyla. She sets up for a Superplex. She hits it!!! Nyla crashes into the table and it breaks! Kris runs in the ring to check on Shida, and she’s getting a little too touchy-feely. Back up, Kris.

Backstage, Alex Somethin or Other is with Jon Moxley.

Moxley says in business, sports, and life, everything is a reduction to violence eventually. He gives some examples and says it only gets worse from here. On Saturday, it’s going to get pretty bad. 280 lbs flipped upside down and dropped on his dome is enough to knock out a rhino.

RHYNO?!?!

When Brodie wakes up on Saturday, he’ll realizes he has nothing but a suit and a bunch of dudes in a gimp match to help his bruised ego.

Oh shit, my bad. Apparently Shawn Spears has a news network and I was only partially paying attention.

Anyways, he agrees with Dustin that he should retire. He brings up how easy it was for Dustin to swallow pills a few years ago. Sad.

Speaking of sad, the fact that he doesn’t have a match this Saturday is a travesty. Who does he have to piss off to get a match? Maybe he just needs to go into business for himself, so he challenges Dustin Rhodes. The people expect and demand it, so now they have to book and promote this. If you’re looking for Dustin, you could probably find him on display at your nearest museum.

Recap of Matt Hardy goin buckwild with a golf cart.



Match 5: Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara

Matt starts with a hard slap, then he works the fingers in the corner. I think he may be biting Sammy. Headbutts to Sammy send him into the corner, then Matt whips him across the ring into the opposite corner. Matt sends Sammy to the outside. Matt sends Sammy into the apron face first, then the steps. Matt sends the hand he bit into the arpon. Again. Matt squeees Sammy’s face into the post and yells at him to open his eyes. Matt lifts Sammy then pulls him into the ringpost. Matt rolls to the outside. Then back out. Matt whips Sammy into a barricade, hard. Matt sends Sammy to the ring, and inside, follows, calls for DELETION! Kick to Sammy. Twist of Fate, but Sammy avoids it, lands on his feet!!! SHIIIITTT!! Kick to the back of the head of Matt!!!!

Sammy mounts. Right hands to Matt over and over. Matt is up. Shoulders to the corner. Right hands to matt, an elbow to the head. Sammy backs up, dusts off the pain, rushes with a cross body, kick to the head. He mocks Matt, springboard, goes for a cutter, but Matt blocks and drops a fist to the chest and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Matt goes for a Razor’s Edge, but Sammy head scissors out of it and sends Matt to the outside. Sammy flips over the ropes to the outside to hit Matt then sends him into the barricade back first. Sammy brings Matt to the ringpost, the same one Sammy was getting squashed in earlier, and pulls Matt chest-first into it. He then squeezes Matt’s face into the post, screaming at him then sending a knee to his gut. Sammy sends Matt into the ring and enters via the steps. Run and punt to Matt! Sammy covers for 1..2..NO!!! Matt tries to fight back with rights to the gut and face. Sammy fires back with a dropkick! He kips up! Sammy covers. 1….2…NO!!! Chop to Matt. Another chop to Matt. Matt reverses and gets some of his own chops! Whip to Matt, sending his chest into the corner hard. Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Knees from Sammy to the back of Matt’s head. Sammy with a body lam to Matt. He sets up, and we get a standing moonsault! Matt rolls out of the way! Sammy eats mat! Not Matt. Matt with right elbows to the face. He bashes Sammy’s face into the buckles a few times. Matt with a SnakeEyes attempt. He hits it, Sammy bounces off, Matt hits the ropes, and Matt hits a clothesline! Side Effect from Matt Hardy! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Sammy grbs Mat and gets the fireman’s, but Matt drops to his feet! TWIST OF FATE!!!! Sammy rolls to the outside! Matt leaves the ring. He grabs Sammy and sends him back into the ring. Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Matt hits the ropes, Sammy hits the ropes, too! Big knee!!! Superkick to Matt! Sammy up. Another Superkick to the face! Pin for 1..2…NO!!!!

Sammy drags Matt closer to the corner. Sammy heads to the top rope. He dives with a Shooting Star Press, but Matt moves. He kicks. TWIST OF FATE MURDERS SAMMY!!!!! Pin for 1…2…..NO!!!!! Matt is crazy eyes. Matt removes the boot! He BITES THE TOE OF SAMMY!!! Ref tries to stop him. Sammy flies out of the corner with a knee to the face! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Sammy on the apron. Matt stands. Springboard into a Cutter! Pin for 1..2….NO!!!! Sammy to the top rope.

Sammy goes for another Shooting Star, but Matt has the knees up! Inside Cradle and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! TWIST OF FATE! Pin! 1…..2…..3!!!!



Winner: Matt Hardy

I’m not 100% sold on people kicking out of finishers, and I hear that happens a lot in AEW, but it’s hard to find a lot wrong with it when the match as a whole is a solid affair.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Matt heads outside of the ring to grab a chair.

On the screen, Jericho and Hager are with Kenny Omega! They’re waterboarding his ass! Lol. Matt rushes though the stands as Jericho hits Omega in the gut with a baseball bat. Jericho tees up.

THE YOUNG BUCKS ARE HERE!!!! They fly out of the stands! They attack Hager and Santana and Ortiz! Hager tries to fight back. The Bucks are too much. Jericho comes ot help, and they’re gtting the upperhand, but here comes Matt to attack!!! Ortiz with the bat! He attacks Matt! Nick flies from the left to attack Jericho. Santana helps Jericho stomp him out while Hager looks to dive Matt!! From the goal post, a curly haired dirty blonde man is running! IT’S HANGMAN!!!! He heads straight for Jericho, sending him into the goal post! The faces are up! Omega tosses a trash can at The Inner Circle.

Hangman yells at them to “Go on, GET!” and if that ain’t the most cowboy thing ever, I don’t know what is.

The Young Bucks and Omega pose with Matt Hardy as Hangman leaves by himself.

End Show