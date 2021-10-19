Too Fast, Too Fuego Set To Debut At Upcoming AEW Universal Studio Tapings

A new AEW tag team is set to debut at the upcoming AEW Dark Universal Studios tapings on October 24. Too Fast, Too Fuego is advertised for the tapings, with the duo consisting of Fuego Del Sol and a masked participant that is very clearly Cody Rhodes, despite his denial of such a claim.

Rhodes took to Twitter to state that he’s “not involved with this,” though he did mention that he’s excited to see a new team joining the mix in AEW.

“I’m not involved with this – but I am excited to see a fresh team joining the fray. @UniversalORL getting the 🔥 🔥 stuff!” Cody wrote.

As noted, in addition to masked Cody, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and others are advertised for the tapings.