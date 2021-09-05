WWE News: Top 10 Alexa Bliss Mind Games, WWE Stars Predict Premier League

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video takes a look at Alexa Bliss’ creepiest mind games. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch Alexa Bliss play with the psyches of WWE Superstars like Randy Orton, Eva Marie and more with her strangest mind games.”

– The company also released a video with Mansoor, Sheamus, and Finn Balor all giving their predictions for this season’s Premier League: