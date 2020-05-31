wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Backlash Moments, Jinder Mahal Works Out With Sheamus
– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top 10 Backlash moments of all-time. You can see the video below:
– The latest video on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel features Jinder Mahal:
