WWE News: Top 10 Backlash Moments, Jinder Mahal Works Out With Sheamus

May 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top 10 Backlash moments of all-time. You can see the video below:

– The latest video on Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel features Jinder Mahal:

Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

