WWE News: Top 10 Couples Who Teamed Up, Full Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin 2019 Match

February 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mia Yim Keith Lee

– The latest WWE Top 10 episode is online, looking at the top couples who teamed up for a match. You can see that below:

– The company has also posted the full match from Elimination Chamber 2019 between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin. That No DQ match saw Corbin pick up the win.

