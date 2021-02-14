wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Couples Who Teamed Up, Full Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin 2019 Match
February 14, 2021 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Top 10 episode is online, looking at the top couples who teamed up for a match. You can see that below:
– The company has also posted the full match from Elimination Chamber 2019 between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin. That No DQ match saw Corbin pick up the win.
