WWE News: Top 10 First World Title Wins at WrestleMania, Nikki Bella Says Don’t Give Up on Love

– WWE has posted a new Top 10 video looking at the best first World Title wins at WrestleMania. You can see the video, which features the likes of John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Yokozuna, below:

– Nikki Bella posted a picture of herself and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev to Twitter, noting how Chigvintsev helped her believe in love again (and also promoting the Total Bellas season premiere, of course):