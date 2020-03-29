wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 First World Title Wins at WrestleMania, Nikki Bella Says Don’t Give Up on Love
– WWE has posted a new Top 10 video looking at the best first World Title wins at WrestleMania. You can see the video, which features the likes of John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Yokozuna, below:
– Nikki Bella posted a picture of herself and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev to Twitter, noting how Chigvintsev helped her believe in love again (and also promoting the Total Bellas season premiere, of course):
Hope this message brings you hope, bravery, a smile and fills you up with love. I know yesterday I deleted a message that brought you all such smiles. I’ll explain why another time. It’s a good story (even funny.) So I hope this does the same. This Thursday you all get to finally watch & see more behind the photos, the dancing, & the stories of this love, this roller coaster ride I have had with @theartemc on #totalbellas They say love conquers all…and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren’t real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more. I listened to my heart, my soul, my body, I knew deep down that this was God’s gift, his answered prayer. You never know when He will answer it, when it will come, it’s never the timing we desire, or atleast we don’t think it is. When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn’t let me walk away, this love that I always wanted. Now I didn’t expect to get so much of what I had been praying for in a year lol but I finally opened up my eyes, my heart, & accepted this beautiful gift. And now I have the most beautiful gift of all coming in August, my baby. (Goodness I love saying that!!) I thought answered prayers were easy, just given when answered but they’re not, there’s a lesson & a growth in each one. You just got to be brave, fearless & know He’s right there holding your hand & waiting for when He knows it’s the right time for you. I’m so glad I took the chance on you Artem & that you are brave enough to show the world our love, our ups & downs, & all the beautiful imperfections in between. “Life is a dance, we learn as we go.” I want to dance forever with you my click, my A, my love.❤️I know being locked inside with your love one right now can be more tough than enjoyable, especially when finances and kids come into play but maybe right now is a good time to communicate, be adventurous in creative ways, be silly & just dance. Don’t give up on love. Imagine if I did. Sorry so long.Luv u all!❤
