Top 10 Highest Paid WWE Stars Reportedly Revealed: Brock Lesnar at #1

A list of the top 10 reported highest-paid WWE stars has been compiled, with Brock Lesnar unsurprisingly topping the list. Forbes’ David Bixenspan put together the list, which was based on “gross pay before taxes using WWE filings, an analysis of individual wrestler performance and sales metrics, and interviews with industry experts and analysts.”

The top 10 as listed are below, with Lesnar at #1 and Becky Lynch the highest-paid female star at #6. John Cena is not likely to be part of the list, as it only includes active members of the roster and Cena may not qualify:

1. Brock Lesnar – $10 million

2. Roman Reigns – $5 million

3. Randy Orton – $4.1 million

4. Seth Rollins – $4 million

5. Triple H – $3.3 million (includes executive pay)

6. Becky Lynch – $3.1 million

7. Bill Goldberg – $3 million

8. Shane McMahon – $2.1 million

9. Stephanie McMahon – $2 million (includes executive pay)

10. Braun Strowman – $1.9 million