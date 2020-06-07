wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Masked Imposters, SmackDown In 3 Minutes, Xavier Woods Plays Mario Kart
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the best masked imposters in company history. You can see the video below:
– The latest Smackdown in 3 Minutes recap is online:
– Xavier Woods appeared on The Completionist to play Mario Kart, as you can see below:
