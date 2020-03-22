Various News: Top 10 Musical WrestleMania Entrances, Wrestlers In Spoof Of Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ Singalong

– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at the best musical entrances from WrestleMania. You can see the video below:

– Colin Young, the singer for metal band Twitching Tongues, posted a video spoofing Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” singalong video. Gadot posted the video featuring a host of celebrities singing the John Lennon song, which caused some backlash online for being tone-deaf considering the coronavirus pandemic, last week. Young’s video features Brody King as well as the Butcher and the Blade: