WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments Features Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre, Stock Closes Up
May 26, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Raw online. You can see the video below, featuring the Drew McIntyre/Bobby Lashley pull-apart brawl and more:
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.98 on Tuesday, up $0.47 (1.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.17% on the day.
