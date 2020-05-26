wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments Features Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre, Stock Closes Up

May 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Lashley Raw

– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Raw online. You can see the video below, featuring the Drew McIntyre/Bobby Lashley pull-apart brawl and more:

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.98 on Tuesday, up $0.47 (1.06%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 2.17% on the day.

