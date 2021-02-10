wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, WWE Now Looks at Bow Wow’s WWE Hopes

February 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Damian Priest Bad Bunny WWE Raw

– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from this week’s Raw. You can see the video below:

– The latest episode of WWE Now delves into Bow Wow’s WWE aspirations. As has been reported, the rapper has expressed an interest in getting in the ring and has been going back and forth with WWE stars.

Bow Wow, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

