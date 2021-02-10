wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, WWE Now Looks at Bow Wow’s WWE Hopes
February 9, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has posted the top 10 moments from this week’s Raw. You can see the video below:
– The latest episode of WWE Now delves into Bow Wow’s WWE aspirations. As has been reported, the rapper has expressed an interest in getting in the ring and has been going back and forth with WWE stars.
