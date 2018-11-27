Quantcast

 

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Clip From The Edge & Christian Show, Total Divas Preview Video

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Baron Corbin Drew McIntyre Bobby Lashley Raw 11-26-18

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Raw…

– Here is a clip from The Edge & Christian show on the WWE Network last night, featuring Edge & Christian pretending to be Vince McMahon in his office.

– Here is a preview clip for Wednesday’s Total Divas season finale with The Bella Twins playing “Bella Brains” on the road with Daniel Bryan…



