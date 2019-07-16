wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Miz & Mrs. Returning Next Week, SummerSlam Theme Song

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt Raw 7-15-19

– WWE has shared the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Raw in Long Island. You can see the video below:

– The Miz posted to Twitter to note that new episodes of Miz & Mrs. are arriving a bit early, with the show making its return next Tuesday:

– WWE has announced that the Black Keys’ “Go!” is the first theme song for the SummerSlam 2016. You can listen to the song below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz & Mrs, RAW, Summerslam, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading