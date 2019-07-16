wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Raw Moments, Miz & Mrs. Returning Next Week, SummerSlam Theme Song
– WWE has shared the top 10 moments from last night’s episode of Raw in Long Island. You can see the video below:
– The Miz posted to Twitter to note that new episodes of Miz & Mrs. are arriving a bit early, with the show making its return next Tuesday:
Hey #MizAndMrs fans, listen up! We have an extra special surprise. We couldn't wait any longer…
All-new episodes will now be premiering on July, 23 at 10:30/9:30c on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/vsrlHVMX13
— Miz & Mrs (@MizandMrsTV) July 15, 2019
– WWE has announced that the Black Keys’ “Go!” is the first theme song for the SummerSlam 2016. You can listen to the song below: