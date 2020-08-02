wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Sasha Banks Victories, Bray Wyatt on Watching the News
August 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted their latest Top 10 video looking at Sasha Banks’ biggest victories. You can see that video below:
– Bray Wyatt appears to be paying too much attention to the news, posting the George Orwell quote “Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past” to his Twitter account. When a fan asked if it was about the Netflix show Dark, Wyatt explained why he shared it:
Who controls the past controls the future.
Who controls the present controls the past.
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 2, 2020
No. I’ve been watching the news. Terrible mistake
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 2, 2020
