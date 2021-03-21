wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Steve Austin Mic Moments, Full Fastlane 2017 Match, Buddy Games Now On Hulu
– WWE’s latest top 10 video looks at Steve Austin’s best moments on the mic. You can see the video below, which includes promos against Mike Tyson, The Rock, and his “Austin 3:16” promo:
– WWE Studios’ The Buddy Games is now streaming on Hulu. The film released late last year and stars Josh Duhamel, Dan Bakkedahl, Duhamel, Kevin Dillon, Olivia Munn, James Roday, Dax Shepard, Nick Swardson, Sheamus, and Neal McDonough, described as follows:
“A group of friends reunite to play The Buddy Games, a wild assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. In the process, they’ll heal old wounds, right past wrongs and figure out the true meaning of friendship…or die trying.”
– WWE posted the full Fastlane 2017 match between Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn online, as you can see below:
