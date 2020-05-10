wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Title Wins at Money in the Bank, Full Money in the Bank 2012 Ladder Match
May 10, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new WWE Top 10 video, looking at the top title wins that took at the Money in the Bank PPV. You can see the video below which includes wins from the likes of Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, CM Punk, John Cena and more:
– The company also posted the full Money in the Bank match from MITB 2012 featuring John Cena, Kane, Chris Jericho, Big Show and The Miz:
