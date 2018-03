According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows (via VOD viewing) of the week…

1. Fastlane

2. Talking Smack after Fast Lane

3. NXT on 3/7

4. Mixed Match Challenge from 3/6

5. Fast Lane kickoff show

6. 205 Live from 3/6

7. This Week in WWE

8. 2018 Elimination Chamber

9. An old episode of Raw

10. Main Event