The Top 10 Most Watched WWE Network Shows of The Week: NXT, Enzo Interview, Past Royal Rumbles

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, here are the top 10 most watched WWE Network shows of the week, according to VOD viewing…

1. Top 25 Moments on Raw

2. NXT from 1/10

3. Royal Rumble 2016

4. Straight to the Source with Enzo Amore

5. Royal Rumble 2017

6. Clash of Champions 2017

7. WrestleMania 2017

8. Survivor Series 2017

9. Greatest Raw moments 100-76

10. Royal Rumble 2011

* 11-19 were the Royal Rumbles from 2005, 2010, 2007, 2001, 2014, 2008, 2003, 2001 and 2004. 205 Live was #20 for the week.