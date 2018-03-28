WWE News: Top 10 WWE Network Shows of The Week, Plans For Asuka Post WrestleMania

– According to wrestlinginc.com, here are the top 10 WWE Network shows of the week…

1) Mixed Match Challenge Week 10

2) NXT (3/21)

3) WrestleMania 32

4) WWE 24: Empowered

5) Photo Shoot: Kofi Kingston

6) Fastlane 2018

7) Royal Rumble 2018

8) WrestleMania 33

9) WrestleMania 30

10) WrestleMania 31

– Wrestlinginc.com also reports that WWE has also started advertising Asuka vs. Nia Jax for live events after WrestleMania, including the RAW live event on Sunday, May 27th at the Hampton Coliseum, Hampton, VA. As always, card is subject to change.