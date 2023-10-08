wrestling / News
Top 25 Moments In Smackdown History Airing Today On FOX
FOX is airing their Top 25 Moments In Smackdown History special on Sunday. The special, which looks at “the 25 moments that defined SmackDown, ranked according to their significance to the brand,” is being syndicated with different start times due to NFL coverage. PWInsider has confirmed the following timeslots in markets, and check our local schedules for other airtimes:
* Atlanta: 5:00 PM
* Boston: 3:00 PM
* Chicago: 3:30:00 PM
* Dallas-Fort Worth: 4:30 PM
* Houston: 4:30 PM
* Los Angeles: 3:00 PM
* New York City: 4:30 PM
* Philadelphia: 3:00 PM
* Pittsburgh: 3:00 PM
* San Francisco: 4:30 PM
* Washington, DC: 4:30 PM
