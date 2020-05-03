wrestling / News

Impact News: Top 5 Moments From Impact Rebellion, Tessa Blanchard Calls Out Michael Elgin, Disputed Championship Wins

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose Impact Rebellion

– Impact Wrestling has posted the top 5 moments video from Impact Rebellion. You can see the video below, which follows the two-part event that aired the last couple of weeks on AXS TV:

– The latest Impact Wrestling Backstage video features Tessa Blanchard addresses the World Title situation, including calling out Michael Elgin. Blanchard wasn’t at Rebellion due to quarantine and Elgin claimed he was World CHampion as a result, only to lose a TNA World Championship three-way match to Moose:

– The company also posted the following video, looking at the most controversial disputed championship wins:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Rebellion, Impact Wrestling, Michael Elgin, Tessa Blanchard, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading