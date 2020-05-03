wrestling / News
Impact News: Top 5 Moments From Impact Rebellion, Tessa Blanchard Calls Out Michael Elgin, Disputed Championship Wins
– Impact Wrestling has posted the top 5 moments video from Impact Rebellion. You can see the video below, which follows the two-part event that aired the last couple of weeks on AXS TV:
– The latest Impact Wrestling Backstage video features Tessa Blanchard addresses the World Title situation, including calling out Michael Elgin. Blanchard wasn’t at Rebellion due to quarantine and Elgin claimed he was World CHampion as a result, only to lose a TNA World Championship three-way match to Moose:
– The company also posted the following video, looking at the most controversial disputed championship wins:
