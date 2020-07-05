wrestling / News
Various News: Top 5 Moments From Last Week’s Impact, ROH Bracket of Honor Round Two Begins
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
– The top 5 moments video from last week’s Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below which includes Kiera Hogan’s win over Havok, Tommy Dreamer’s promo against Moose and more:
– ROH has announced that round two has begun in the Bracket Of Honor: Rivalries online tournament. The tournament’s second-round matchups are:
* Kevin Steen/El Generico vs. Briscoes/Young Bucks
* Kevin Steen/Davey Richards vs. Young Bucks/Hardys
* Tyler Black/Austin Aries vs. Briscoes/Kevin Steen/El Generico
* CM Punk/Samoa Joe vs. Briscoes/G.O.D.
* Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Danielson/Samoa Joe
* Bryan Danielson/Nigel McGuinness vs. Adam Cole/Jay Briscoe
* Young Bucks/ReDRagon vs. CM Punk/Raven
