Various News: Top 5 Moments From Last Week’s Impact, ROH Bracket of Honor Round Two Begins

– The top 5 moments video from last week’s Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the video below which includes Kiera Hogan’s win over Havok, Tommy Dreamer’s promo against Moose and more:

– ROH has announced that round two has begun in the Bracket Of Honor: Rivalries online tournament. The tournament’s second-round matchups are:

* Kevin Steen/El Generico vs. Briscoes/Young Bucks

* Kevin Steen/Davey Richards vs. Young Bucks/Hardys

* Tyler Black/Austin Aries vs. Briscoes/Kevin Steen/El Generico

* CM Punk/Samoa Joe vs. Briscoes/G.O.D.

* Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly vs. Bryan Danielson/Samoa Joe

* Bryan Danielson/Nigel McGuinness vs. Adam Cole/Jay Briscoe

* Young Bucks/ReDRagon vs. CM Punk/Raven