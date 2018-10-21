WWE News: Top 5 Most Groundbreaking Women’s Division Moments in NXT, Video Playlist Spotlights Triple H vs. Batista Feud, and Fan Graphic for Best Superstar/Manager Combo

– WWE released a new NXT Top 5 video today showcasing the Top 5 Most Groundbreaking Women’s Division Moments in NXT History. You can check out that video in the player below.

– WWE released a new video playlist today spotlighting the Batista vs. Triple H feud. You can check out that playlist by clicking on the link in the embedded tweet below.

– WWE posted a new graphic on Instagram, asking the WWE Universe who is the best manager/Superstar combo out of Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley, Drake Maverick and Authors of Pain, and Zelina Vega and Andrade Cien Almas. You can check that out below.