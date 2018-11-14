Top 5 Opponents For AJ Styles After WWE Survivor Series

This Sunday night, AJ Styles is going to wrestle (and likely lose to) Brock Lesnar, It is WW Champion vs. Universal Champion. The annual clash of Smackdown LIVE vs. RAW! Once a year when the brands explode (minus all the other times of course). The beauty of this battle is Brock Lesnar will not be dropping his belt at Survivor Series, and AJ Styles will not be dropping his. Both deserving champs, both leaving with their gold regardless. Win or lose. That begs the question though – who will AJ Styles wrestle in his next WWE Title defense? Let’s take a look at the candidates…

Next AJ Styles Feuds

5. Samoa Joe Every time Samoa Joe wrestled AJ Styles, I predicted the WWE title would stay put. Not once during their story line did I believe a new champ would be crowned. Sure enough, no new champ was crowned. AJ Styles came away from the strange, twisted feud still on top, and Samoa Joe left with nothing. Considering he was my number one move in the 2018 Superstar Shakeup, that was mildly disappointing…but expected at the same time. He was the last minute fill in at Crown Jewel and clearly just a ‘guy’ to lose to AJ Styles. Filler opponent by the very definition. Do I think his window has closed on becoming WWE Champion? No. If tag team wrestler Bradshaw can win the WWE Title as JBL in 2004, anything is possible. That being said, I don’t see it happening anytime soon.

4. Daniel Bryan – Remember when Daniel Bryan defeated The Miz to become the #1 contender to AJ Styles and the WWE Championship? Good ol’ Super Showdown, gotta love it baby! Daniel Bryan is surely one step away from being at the top of the blue brand once more. It is really just a matter of when the trigger is pulled. With a new deal already in place, why bother wasting time? Once the Styles run is over (which won’t be for awhile), you can bet your bottom dollar D-Bry is waiting in the wings. As long as they stay in countries he wants to travel to…or lasting over an hour in the Greatest Royal Rumble Event Ever. Whatever.

3. Randy Orton – Ah, yes. The Viper. Mr. RKO. The 800,387 time WWE World Champion. The man with the new attitude and new hair. If there is anybody who feuds with AJ Styles next, it is Randy Orton. Heel versus face. Bad guy taking on good guy. Hated against beloved. Randy Orton got his gold watch thank you title victory in 2017 at WrestleMania 33. I do not think the WWE Title in his future, but feuding with the champion and losing would be right up his alley. Perfect timing too because the Road to WM35 is right around the corner, and WWE can justify this as using their current ‘star power’ to help bring interest to the product. Just imagine all the high flying counters into an RKO…

2. Best Of The Rest – The basis of this column came after I asked for column ideas on Twitter. I am glad the Smackdown side was brought up because in case anybody has noticed, the brand has lost its’ luster recently. No longer do people brag about how much better it is than RAW. Becky Lynch is awesome right now but not much else is stealing the show. The bright spot is and always has been the TALENT. Andrade Almas is there. Rey Mysterio is officially back in the fold. Jeff Hardy is 100% a main event star waiting to be made (again) just like in 2009. Shinsuke Nakamura is entertaining as a heel proving all his critics wrong. Rusev (Day) is not exactly my cup of tea, but that is also an option. Heck, we even have Shane McMahon as the BEST IN THE WORLD! He and AJ Styles had match of the night at WM33 last year, something I believed would happen while nobody else did for those with a bad memory. The viewership has been faltering for Smackdown LIVE with AJ Styles as WWE Champion. There is no doubt a spark is needed before moving to FOX in October 2019. That spark?

1. The Miz – In my mind, The Miz was rewarded with a 2017 feud with John Cena after re-inventing himself in 2016. That hard work was gift wrapped into a high profile story line with the top star in the company on the grandest stage of them all. That was all fine and well, but I was SURE the followup would be paid off in full. Instead, he was moved over to Raw and did a whole lot of nothing. Yes, he got the Miztourage and IC Title another dozen times, but that was not progress or event a step up the ladder. It was more of the same from a guy ready to return to the main event scene. That was never going to happen on Monday nights. Thankfully, WWE corrected course earlier in 2018 after he finished up business at WrestleMania 34. Six months later, fans are still waiting. The Miz got his long awaited feud with Daniel Bryan but no title run. No main event scene. I don’t know about, but I am ready. With WrestleMania 35 in the New York/New Jersey market and mainstream press sure to be flying, there is nobody better to carry the WWE Championship than The Miz. Then comes to move to broadcast television property FOX that is certainly going to awwwwwwwwesome!

SUMMARY: As mentioned, AJ Styles has a pretty firm grasp on the WWE Championship belt. It is hard to see him losing that prize anytime soon. Still, with the loaded roster on the blue brand and another unpredictable Road to WrestleMania coming up, never say never.

