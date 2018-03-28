The Top 5 WrestleMania Sign Points

“I have been reading your stuff on 411mania and nodq.com for the longest time now and I have never felt inclined to email in. The general consensus of you not being most popular is harsh at times but also can be well-founded too. But I still read your stuff because I do enjoy your articles and find your perspective interesting most of the time.

Backstory

WrestleMania Sign Pointing

Despite the jokes and punchlines, I love the fact that WWE hangs the WrestleMania sign in the arena from January-April. It is a great visual, cool to see in person and is an easy constant advertisement/reminder that the biggest event of the year is on the horizon. Simple yet effective in terms of branding. No other pay-per-view gets that treatment, nor should it. This is truly a once a year type of deal. Through the years though, the Superstars in the ring have slowly but surely began to notice that big distraction hanging from the rafters.

It’s hard not to really. I don’t blame them. While some motion towards Mania in their own way, the best way to is to point.

People can laugh at @RondaRousey all they want, but it is pretty cool pointing at WrestleMania… #WWE #ontheroad pic.twitter.com/scV0dsnH3N — Justin Watry (@JustinWatry) February 1, 2018

Without any more stalling, I present to you the top five infamous moments in sign pointing history…

5. Sheamus at Royal Rumble 2012 – Sheamus was the odds on favorite to win the 2012 Royal Rumble from the Smackdown side. That is something I wrote about in late 2011. On the RAW side, it was a returning Chris Jericho. He was the man penciled in for a WWE Championship bout at WrestleMania 28 against CM Punk. That was already well known. The Celtic Warrior? Eh, maybe he would be in the World Title scene…but maybe he wouldn’t. Still undecided for many fans. It only seemed logical to predict a Y2J victory come Rumble time and keep his ‘end of the world’ momentum going strong. Well, in true Jericho fashion, he didn’t come back to win. He came back to put over others. As fitting as it was to have them as the final two, it was Sheamus who prevailed. In victory, he was back in the main event picture and his post-match point at the sunny, shiny WM sign was quite the sight. A new star over an established star was just what we needed at the time. A mere 18 seconds was all it took for Sheamus to claim the World Title at WM28, a fact I wrote about two weeks before the event…

4. Randy Orton at Royal Rumble 2009 – This is more because of Randy Orton yelling at a referee and missing his cue. My sister and I still laugh at this moment. As most know by now, Mr. RKO won the 2009 Royal Rumble. A rare care where WWE didn’t have a whole heck of a lot of legitimate choices. Big Show wasn’t winning. The Undertaker wasn’t winning. Chris Jericho wasn’t winning. Randy Orton WAS Royal Rumble that year, and he (rightfully) won. Another example where predictability is not a bad thing. Anyways, after the bout he went for the traditional sign point standing in the middle of the ring…except the planned fireworks didn’t go off. Either he was not in position or the crew was not ready in the back. Regardless, there was an awkward pause and then a hilariously obvious “Huh? What?” followed by Orton going to the top rope this time and then pointing. Cue the fireworks.

3. The Undertaker/Triple H on 2-21-11 – Ah, the memories. Remember when people said they saw Sting in the classic 2-21-11 vignettes? That he was FOR SURE coming to WWE then? I’ve told this story before, but I was at Raw two weeks prior. When the newest promo aired with that creepy cabin, everybody in the building started chanting for The Undertaker. Or Taker. Or Deadman. Whatever, nothing for The Stinger. It was obviously marking the return of The Undertaker. Saying otherwise was just another lovely ‘internet only’ thing to do. When the big night arrived, sure enough, it was The Undertaker…and Triple H. Quite the curve ball and a good surprise to jump start the build that year which had lacked. While everybody remembers their silent ten minute segment, what most don’t remember is that the two men never actually pointed at the WM27 sign. They did with their heads and eyes but not with their hands. Still, I am including this on the countdown because of its historic significance and technically, the sign was pointed at in some form.

2. John Cena at Royal Rumble 2008 – Besides The Streak ending in 2014, this is likely the most shocking moment in professional wrestling history. I know there are tons of other examples and my age will be called into question here, but I don’t care. If you followed WWE in late 2007 and early 2008, you know I speak the truth. This was beyond words. If you don’t want to believe me, re-watch the 2008 Rumble. It is my favorite, for the record. Listen to the Madison Square Garden ‘smart fans’ react to the final ten minutes of the pay-per-view. Watch it all unfold. Even if you knew absolutely nothing about the product, you could tell how huge this was. When John Cena came out as #30 and faced off with Triple H, he quickly reminded him of WrestleMania 22 and their previous encounter. With a sarcastic tap out hand gesture and a few punches, it was ON! Epic, epic stuff I implore all of you to seek out on the WWE Network. This may not have been the first ever WM Sign Point, but this was the beginning in my mind.

1. Ronda Rousey at Royal Rumble 2018 – I went back and forth over the top two spots but ultimately went with Ronda Rousey. No, not due to her THREE separate sign points within a ten minute span. No, not because I just wrote another fancy new column about her for BodySlam.net yesterday. I am placing it at #1 for the simple fact that the future is still to be told. Will she main event and make history as the first ever female competing in the final match at WM? Does this run lead to more mainstream coverage and a blockbuster deal with Fox next year with her as the cornerstone? Can the UFC crossover star be even more skilled in the squared circle than she was in the octagon? So many questions till left to be answered. Don’t look now but WWE has put together a stacked card for WrestleMania and with so many other things going on in the company, this year is sure to get rowdy…

