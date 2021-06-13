Top 7 Hell in a Cell Matches In WWE

There have been forty-five Hell in the Cell matches in WWE since the first one, held on October 5, 1997 in St. Louis, Missouri. Some are still remembered today for their greatness. Some have been forgotten. Others are remembered for how bad they were.

Don’t worry, today we’re looking at the ones that were great! The Hell in a Cell matches that served as the reason for the gimmick to exist, and why it’s become the focal point of an annual PPV event. These were the seven most magnificent Hell in a Cell matches of all time.

7. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, Hell in a Cell 2020

I have a feeling that Thunderdome matches won’t do very well in “best of” lists in future years. WWE did the best they could though, and certain wrestlers more than stepped up to the plate. Bayley & Sasha were among the best WWE Superstars in the Thunderdome era, and this match served as a pretty satisfying culmination of their saga. It was a feud that warranted a Cell match, and both wrestlers did pretty much everything they could to eliminate the other from future Cell matches.

Could it have used a live audience? Absolutely, but I’m not going to hold that against them.

6. The Usos vs. Xavier Woods & Big E, Hell in a Cell 2017

This wasn’t the first tag team match inside the Cell, but it was the first time that a Tag Team Championship was decided there. The New Day & Usos had a bunch of really good matches over the years, but this is the one that I remember out of their whole series. A good amount of hatred combined with some innovative offense made this stand out from HIAC matches in recent years. You had Xavier hitting people with trombones & cowbells. Poor Jey Uso getting trapped in the corner of the cell by kendo sticks. And if you just like brutality, Xavier getting waylaid with kendo sticks while Kofi Kingston could just watch from the outside probably works for you.

It made me wonder why the Usos hadn’t been given more opportunity in matches like this. Jey’s gotten a little bit more since, and maybe Jimmy will too.

5. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks, Hell in a Cell 2016

The first women’s Hell in a Cell match took place in Sasha’s hometown, she was the champion, and Charlotte had yet to lose on PPV. So people kinda figured where this one was going, but it was quite the rollercoaster ride to get there. They fought before the Cell was lowered, enabling them to tease a climb and Charlotte to powerbomb Sasha through the announce table. Sasha not being able to compete was teased, and they even went so far as to try & award Charlotte the title, but Sasha got off the stretcher & stopped that mess.

Sasha took a bunch of high-impact punishment here, but the crowd did buy into her flurries of offense. The match did go a little long, the finish was underwhelming and those Boston tables didn’t feel like putting anybody over. However, it laid to rest any doubts some people had that the best women deserve to have the top gimmick matches like the best men do.

4. Brock Lesnar vs. Undertaker, No Mercy 2002

Around this point, people were starting to wonder if it was possible to have a great Hell in a Cell match without the combatants exiting the Cell. Taker & Lesnar found a way: bleed like stuck pigs! Even Paul Heyman got in on the bleeding act, even though he didn’t even make his way inside the Cell, Undertaker still managed to bust him open.

Undertaker went in with a broken hand, and I thought they did a good job of using his cast & Brock eventually removing the cast to make things interesting. Other reviewers cite them forgetting about it near the end of the match as a reason to dock previous stars, but I’m the kind of guy that’s ok with late-match adrenaline kicking in. Also, it wasn’t really that noticeable to me. So I go a lot higher on this match than some people do.

3. Triple H vs. Cactus Jack, No Way Out 2000

It’s a little tough to look back at this match with the same eyes one had when it originally happened. Cactus’s career was on the line as the culmination of a feud with Triple H, and as a fan that had followed him through his stints with WCW & ECW, it was a pretty big deal.

The one downfall of this match: Nobody in the world believed it was ending before they did something off the top of the Cell. Pinfalls & big moves before then didn’t get much heat because nobody thought they were ending the match. Granted, that’s not a problem unique to this match, but it especially stood out here. Once those spots happened, the people were there for them. I remember watching live and feeling relieved that the fall through the announce table wasn’t as high, and the ring was gimmicked. Being the finish of the match and not the beginning also helped.

2. Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker, Badd Blood: In Your House

The last thing Shawn Michaels wanted to do in 1997 was get in the ring with the Undertaker in a fair fight. Hence, this structure was built to force HBK in the ring with Undertaker, and to keep Triple H, Chyna & Rick Rude out of the proceedings. Fans got what they wanted to see through most of this match, with Michaels near the apex of his physical powers bouncing around the ring, the floor & off the cage while taking abuse from Undertaker.

Of course, we needed a way for them to get outside the cage, and that was accomplished by Michaels assaulting a cameraman inside the Cell. The cameraman had to be taken out by Commissioner Slaughter, and that’s how HBK & Taker got on top of the cage so they could do the spots that would become utilized again in later Cell matches. Add in the iconic debut of Kane to close the match, and this still rates as one of the great matches of that era.

Honorable Mention: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks, Hell in a Cell 2019

Can we put Banks in the same class as the other people frequently mentioned with this match? I think so. She had three classics with her fellow Horsewomen, putting her body on the line each time and coming up with some fun innovations in the process. This one just barely misses the cut and I can see an argument for it making it in.

It’s a good thing the women have kept the gimmick viable while the men have done the best they can to wreck it the last few years. (2020’s Reigns vs. Jey Uso & McIntyre vs. Orton being the exceptions that were pretty solid)

1. Undertaker vs. Mankind, King of the Ring 1998

There have been better in-ring performances in the Cell. There have been falls from greater heights. What there hasn’t been is a Hell in a Cell match that has matched the spectacle that this match was. Even today, when people think of Hell in a Cell, they don’t think about the yearly PPV event. They think about King of the Ring 1998, the night Mick Foley took a bump off the top of the cell and a bump through the cell.

Do I need to recap this for you? Probably not. If you’re a wrestling fan you’ve seen it at least a number of times in the double digits. It made Mick Foley’s career more than any of his other crazy stunts did. He’ll tell you he still pays a price today, but it was worth it. It gave Jim Ross some of the most famous calls of his career. It also made the Hell in a Cell match something that WWE still needs to feature more than twenty years later.