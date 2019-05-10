Top 7 Worst Money in the Bank Cash-Ins

Can you believe this year marks the tenth edition of the Money in the Bank event? People like Bill Simmons will tell you that MITB has joined the ranks of WrestleMania, SummerSlam & Royal Rumble as one of the major events of the year. I have to scoff at that, it’s not like Goldberg, Undertaker & Brock Lesnar are making their big returns on May 19 in Hartford, Connecticut.

MITB does carry a bit of importance. We’ll have two people emerge from the event with briefcases guaranteeing future championship opportunities whenever they want them. These briefcases have led to many memorable moments over the years. Before the show goes down, we’ll look at the best ones.

This week, we’ll look at the worst. I wouldn’t say any of these seven MITB cash-ins were magnificent. They led to nothing good, and should feel bad for having happened.

7. Kane on Rey Mysterio (Money in the Bank 2010)

You had to know that one of these briefcase winners would get the idea to cash in on the same night they won it. Kane got the seventh briefcase to be handed out, and he was the first (and only male so far) to do the same night cash-in. Rey Mysterio had just won the World Championship and was worn out from a match with Jack Swagger. On its own, none of this sounds too bad.

Then you take a look at the story surrounding it. Kane was all upset because his brother the Undertaker was found in a vegetative state. He blamed Rey Mysterio, which is even more hilarious than it sounds. Did anybody on God’s green Earth think Rey Mysterio could have launched an attack that left Undertaker in a vegetative state? Of course not! Undertaker eventually came back to refute that claim, which led to Paul Bearer coming back and originally siding with Undertaker before reuniting with his son Kane. I mean, it was nice to see that Paul had recovered from the cement incident several years before.

Kane didn’t need the briefcase. And we didn’t need to sit through his reign as champion.

6. Jack Swagger on Chris Jericho (4/2/10 SmackDown)

I really wanted this one to work. Swagger was a tremendously talented athlete. One of the best I’ve seen during my twenty-nine glorious years watching pro wrestling. The guy had the wrestling part figured out.

The entertainment part was where he came up short. WWE never really figured out the Jack Swagger character, and Swagger himself didn’t bring a lot to the table on that front.

5. Damien Sandow on John Cena (10/28/13 Monday Night Raw)

Man, I remember when everybody was telling me that Damien Sandow was a breakout star waiting to happen. He had a very GIFable character, which is important in the 2010s. He was a talented wrestler & was very well-spoken. I never thought his character was main event level, but people insisted that it was.

They also insisted that this classic match he had with John Cena on an episode of Raw would lead to superstardom. Spoiler Alert: It didn’t. Sandow went on to flounder in the opening matches untile becoming The Miz’s stunt double, which was another instance where people insisted he would be a breakout star. It didn’t happen there either. Talented guy, I just never saw “top guy” in him. Neither did WWE, or TNA for that matter.

4. Braun Strowman on Roman Reigns (Hell in a Cell 2018)

It wasn’t that long ago that Strowman seemed like he could be a top guy. He did cool stuff, got great fan reactions and seemed like an unstoppable monster. On paper, the idea of him announcing his cash-in date in advance & destroying Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell seems like good business.

It wasn’t. The random heel turn so people would feel compelled to cheer Roman didn’t do Braun any favors. Neither did Brock Lesnar running down and destroying both men & rendering the match a no-contest. Strowman has been on a downhill slide since this feud, not even making the main WrestleMania card and seeming like an afterthought in this year’s upcoming MITB match. Perhaps the second time will be the charm, the first time certainly wasnt.

3. Alberto Del Rio on CM Punk (SummerSlam 2011)

Remember back when CM Punk changed the business with a promo in Las Vegas? He won the WWE Championship at 2011’s Money in the Bank event in Chicago and ended up the focal point of a pretty hot angle that got plenty of attention during the summer months. We thought the Reality Era was going to be a thing on par with the Attitude Era. Punk got another big win over John Cena at SummerSlam, even with Triple H officiating & Cena’s foot on the bottom rope. KEVIN NASH came down to attack Punk afterwards, leaving him ripe for the pickings of a cash-in.

I mean…Kevn Nash coming down and attacking somebody would have made plenty of sense in 2001 and probably led to a hot angle. Ten years later, all it did was cool Punk off and make sure he didn’t get too big. As for ADR, he’d looked like he was going to be a pretty big deal earlier that year when he won the Royal Rumble, but the bloom had come off the rose by this point. This did nothing to help that. We all would have been better off if Punk’s 434-day title reign that came after beating ADR at Survivor Series had started earlier.

2. Sheamus on Roman Reigns (Survivor Series 2015)

I’ve always liked Sheamus more than most people, and this isn’t meant as a knock on him. It’s a statement against how WWE felt that the guy they thought was going to be the future of their business should be booked. The first world title run a wrestler has is the most important. If it goes reasonably well with good matches & feuds, you can expect even more good stuff in future reigns. If it goes badly, it leaves a bad taste in peoples’ mouths.

Roman Reigns’ first WWE Championship reign should have come after a coronation on a major stage making him seem like a big deal. Instead, he won it at Survivor Series 2015 as result of a tournament brought on by a Seth Rollins injury. The finals pitted Reigns against Dean Ambrose in a match with no ill feeling or heat. Triple H came out afterward to celebrate, got speared, then Sheamus came out to cash in & win the title. You’ll never convince me that this wasn’t part of why Reigns had such a hard time being the face of the company WWE wanted him to be. If they didn’t care about his ascension to the championship, why should we?

Dishonorable Mention: Mr. Kennedy on no one (2007)

At least the people that made this list can say they attempted to cash in their briefcase. Kennedy can’t even say that, because he was stupid enough to put his contract on the line against Edge on an episode of Raw. Few people went from being a candidate to be the future of WWE to washing out of the company faster than Mr. Kennedy. At least his ring announcing gimmick led to something, as he now ring announces at Top Rank Boxing events.

1. Baron Corbin on Jinder Mahal (8/15/17 SmackDown Live)

I’m not even sure I need to write anything here.

We’re talking about the weakest WWE Champion of a generation here. A man who was a glorified jobber before getting the push because WWE thought it could help business in India as he is Indian-Canadian. Jinder had a good body, and his promos weren’t terrible. That’s all he had, and they made him WWE Champion because of a belief that people in India would buy into him. Spoiler Alert: They didn’t.

You would think that anybody who won a Money in the Bank ladder match and got a briefcase with a title shot any time at any place could get a win over this poor excuse of a champion. You would be wrong. Somehow, somebody worse than Jinder Mahal managed to win the briefcase. I didn’t think it was possible, but I saw it happen with my own eyes. They stared each other down on the Talking Smack episode after Money in the Bank, and I’m not sure I ever saw less money on my screen.

Corbin tried to cash in, and failed within seconds. The positive here seemed to be the fact that we wouldn’t have to put up with Baron Corbin as a potential main eventer anymore. Little did we know…