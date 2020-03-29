They say that every WWE Superstar looks forward to WrestleMania more than any show of the year. I know that to be an out and out lie.

Why?

Look at some of these peoples’ win-loss records! Not everybody gets to have a career chock full of WrestleMania Moments. Some of them have to eat the pins and look at the lights while their opponents get the glory & fame. Today, we pay homage to those that didn’t get to shine on the biggest stage, or spent a lot more time on the bottom of the heap.

Our look at the Top 7 Worst WrestleMania Competitors starts with the man that’s lost more WrestleMania matches than anybody else…

7. Triple H (10-13)

Loss vs Ultimate Warrior WM 12

Win vs Goldust WM 13

Win vs Owen Hart WM 14

Loss vs Kane WM 15

Win in 4-way WM 16

Loss vs Undertaker WM 17

Win vs Chris Jericho WM 18

Win vs Booker T WM 19

Loss in 3-way WM 20

Loss to Batista WM 21

Loss to John Cena WM 22

Loss in 3-way WM 24

Win vs Randy Orton WM 25

Win vs Sheamus WM 26

Loss vs Undertaker WM 27

Loss vs Undertaker WM 28

Win vs Brock Lesnar WM 29

Loss vs Daniel Bryan WM 30

Win vs Sting WM 31

Loss vs Roman Reigns WM 32

Loss vs Seth Rollins WM 33

Loss with Stephanie McMahon vs Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey WM 34

Win vs Batista WM 35

The Game has had more WrestleMania matches than anybody else, so it’s not surprising that he’s also lost more WrestleMania matches than anybody else. WM is traditionally when the babyfaces win the big blowoff matches, and H has been a top heel more often than not during WrestleMania Season. Honestly, his record should be worse than it is. There was no reason for him to go over in 16’s main event, and his win over Booker at 19 was a crime against humanity. Don’t get me started on the Sting match at 31. I know a lot of people that liked it, but to me it was overbooked horsecrap that took thirty minutes off my life that I’ll never get back.

Triple H’s recent WrestleMania matches have been more miss than hit with me. I liked the tag match at 34, but everything else after 30 has been a stinker. The 35 match made it into “so bad it’s good” range halfway through, but went back into “awful” territory after the next twenty minutes or so. H is currently not scheduled to wrestle anybody at 36, and I’m hoping it stays that way.

6. Big Show (5-12)

Loss vs Mankind WM 15

Loss in 4-way WM 16

Loss in 3-way WM 17

Loss with A-Train vs Undertaker WM 19

Loss vs John Cena WM 20

Loss vs Akebono WM 21

Win with Kane vs Carlito & Chris Masters WM 22

Loss vs Floyd Mayweather WM 24

Loss in 3-way WM 25

Win with Miz vs John Morrison & R-Truth WM 26

Win in 8-man WM 27

Win vs Cody Rhodes WM 28

Loss in 6-man WM 29

Loss in Battle Royal WM 30

Won Battle Royal WM 31

Lost Battle Royal WM 32

Lost Battle Royal WM 33

One of Big Show’s gimmicks for a long time was “guy that had embarrassing WrestleMania moments”. He was in a Handicap match as one of the two against the one and still lost. He wore a diaper and tried to sumo one year. He got owned by a guy less than half his size. He got pinned in a triple threat match that also had Raven in it. Show has had a few wins over the years, and did win that Andre Battle Royal one time, so it hasn’t been all bad. It’s mostly been bad, though.

5. Big E (0-6)

Loss with Dolph Ziggler vs Daniel Bryan & Kane WM 29

Loss in Battle Royal WM 30

Loss in 4-way Tag WM 31

Loss in Battle Royal WM 31

Loss in 6-man tag WM 32

Loss in 3-way Tag WM 34

As popular as The New Day has been over the years, you would think that E would have won something at WM at one point or another. He should have won at 32, but the League of Nations went over instead so Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels & Mick Foley could come out and take their heat. The best part of that was Michaels getting into good shape for that spot and getting pissed when he saw Austin & Foley looking like typical retired wrestlers. E also managed to lose two matches at 31, so the guy just hasn’t had good luck at the Show of Shows.

4. Dolph Ziggler (1-8)

Loss in MITB Match WM 26

Loss in 6-person Tag WM 27

Win with Team Johnny vs Team Teddy WM 28

Loss with Big E vs Daniel Bryan & Kane WM 29

Loss in Battle Royal WM 30

Loss in Ladder Match WM 31

Loss in Ladder Match WM 32

Loss in Battle Royal WM 33

Loss in Battle Royal WM 34

You have to give Mandy Rose’s character credit for one thing: She isn’t a gold digger, certainly when it comes to people with WrestleMania success. Ziggler’s never even had anything close to a singles match, it’s all been multi-man schmozzes where he typically takes the big bump ensuring victory for somebody else. His one victory came in a fourteen-person tag team match where Team Johnny won thanks to Eve Torres hitting Zack Ryder in the balls. Dolph has been in some fun stuff, but he can’t lay claim to any WrestleMania Moments. Unless you consider losing to Snooki a WrestleMania Moment, in which case sure whatever.

3. Heath Slater (0-7)

Loss in 8-man WM 27

Loss in Battle Royal WM 30

Loss in Battle Royal WM 31

Loss in Battle Royal WM 32

Loss in Battle Royal WM 33

Loss in Battle Royal WM 34

Loss in Battle Royal WM 35

I might want to check my records on this one. From what I can tell, Heath is the only person to enter every Andre Battle Royal and never win one. That’s pretty impressive, right? His non-battle royal match was a four on four pitting The Corre against Big Show, Kane, Santino Marella & Kofi Kingston. Slater & company lost that one in less than two minutes. But hey, Slater’s got kids to feed and he’s certainly doing that. I don’t like his chances on getting on this year’s card though, as a battle royal seems highly unlikely to be added at this point.

2. R-Truth (0-7)

Loss with John Morrison vs ShowMiz WM 26

Loss with Team Teddy vs Team Johnny WM 28

Loss in Battle Royal WM 30

Loss in IC title ladder match WM 31

Loss in Battle Royal WM 32

Loss in Battle Royal WM 33

Loss in Battle Royal WM 34

If there is one man that I think has a chance to break a WrestleMania winless streak this year, it’s R-Truth. Why? Well, he is WWE 24/7 Champion at the moment. Seems like WrestleMania 36 would be a fine time to have some title defenses against the likes of Riddick Moss. Even if Moss gets it back like a minute later, I’m pretty sure it would still count as a WrestleMania victory. Heck, maybe he’ll get a bunch of wins?

1. Goldust (0-9-2)

No Contest vs. Roddy Piper WM 12

Loss to HHH WM 13

Loss with Luna vs Sable & Marc Mero WM 14

Loss in 4-way to Road Dogg WM 15

No Contest vs. Maven WM 18

Loss in Battle Royal WM 26

Loss in Battle Royal WM 30

Loss in Battle Royal WM 31

Loss in Battle Royal WM 32

Loss in Battle Royal WM 33

Loss in Battle Royal WM 34

I gotta tell ya, it doesn’t look good for Dustin Rhodes ever getting himself that trip to the WrestleMania pay window. The closest thing he had to a Moment was the Backlot Brawl with Piper at 12, which I found amusing as a youngster. I also think that should have probably counted as a loss for Goldust, bringing his record to 0-10-1, but I wasn’t WWF’s official scorer for that event. Either way, Goldust’s WWE career had a wide variety of ups & downs, but his WrestleMania career was nothing but downs.