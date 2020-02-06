Top Contenders Hold On In Latest AEW Rankings

The latest official AEW Rankings are online, with some movement in the top five but the top contenders all holding their spots in each division. You can see the full top five rankings for men, women and tag teams below.

The men’s division sees Jon Moxley remain on top as he heads into his match with Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution, while Cody moves up a spot to #2. The previous #2, PAC, slips back into Cody’s spot. Meanwhile, the women’s division stayed identical to last week, with Nyla Rose at #1, while former Tag Team Champions SCU retain their #1 spot in the tag division.

There was a bit more movement in the tag rankings over all, as the Young Bucks traded places with Santana and Ortiz for #2 and #3 while Best Friends climbed back into the top five, displacing the Lucha Bros.:

Men’s Rankings:

1. Jon Moxley (3-0 in 2020, 8-1-1 Overall, Last Week: #1)

2. Cody Rhodes (2-0 in 2020, 9-3-1 Overall, Last Week: #3)

3. PAC (1-1 in 2020, 6-5-1 Overall, Last Week: #2)

4. Kenny Omega (0-0 in 2020, 13-5 Overall, Last Week: #4)

5. Sammy Guevara (2-1 in 2020, 6-7 Overall, Last Week: #5)

AEW Women’s Division Top 5 for the Week of February 5, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2-1 in 2020, 6-4 Overall, Last Week: #1)

2. Hikaru Shida (1-1 in 2020, 6-4 Overall, Last Week: #2)

3. Kris Statlander (0-1 in 2020, 4-3 Overall, Last Week: #3)

4. Britt Baker (1-1 in 2020, 8-5 Overall, Last Week: #4)

5. Awesome Kong (1-0 in 2020, 3-1 Overall, Last Week: #5)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of February 5, 2020

1. SCU (1-1 in 2020, Last Week: #1)

Frankie Kazarian (13-4 Overall)

Scorpio Sky (14-5 Overall)

2. The Young Bucks (1-1 in 2020, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (11-6 Overall)

Nick Jackson (11-7 Overall)

3. Santana and Ortiz (0-1 in 2020, Last Week: #2)

Santana (7-4 Overall)

Ortiz (7-4 Overall)

4. The Dark Order (1-0 in 2020, Last Week: #4)

Evil Uno (5-2 Overall)

Stu Grayson (5-2 Overall)

5. Best Friends (1-1 in 2020, Last Week: N/A)

Trent (7-11 Overall)

Chuck Taylor (6-8 Overall)