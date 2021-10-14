Top Dolla Calls Out ‘The Competition’ For ‘Trying To Look Cool’, The Young Bucks Respond

It seems Top Dolla of WWE’s faction Hit Row has a bone to pick with ‘the competition’. While he didn’t mention a company or talent specifically, he called out wrestlers who wear certain brands of shoes on camera to look cool but don’t dress that way in real life.

He wrote: “Some of y’all favorite wrestlers only wear sneakers on-camera to seem “cool & hip” but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively… but y’all not ready for that conversation.”

When MVP pressed him for names, he replied: “I prefer not to mention members of the competition. But if you watch they show, they tell on themselves.”

Fans deduced that he is likely referring to the Young Bucks, who during their heel run have been buying expensive shoes and showing them off on television and Being the Elite. The Bucks seemed to think this too, as they responded by changing their Twitter bio.

It reads: “Spent more on sneakers in September than the entire NXT roster did.”